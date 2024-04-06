Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura Shaw, 24, was taunted throughout her school years for her looks and learning disability by nasty classmates who called her "thick" and "ugly".

She said she was even told by a teacher she 'wouldn't get far' in life because of her disability

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But comments only fuelled Laura to pursue a career in modelling and she’s now featured on billboards and at fashion shows.

Laura Shaw, of Leeds, who was bullied for her learning disability and called "thick" and "ugly" has proved the haters wrong after pursuing a career as a model (Photo by Laura Shaw / SWNS)

Laura, a freelance model, said: "They called me gullible. Ugly. Thick. It's terrible. Even a teacher said I wouldn't get far in life. I'm proving them wrong. Everyone can do it - no matter what."

Laura was born with learning disabilities, meaning was late in learning to walk and struggled to chew her food until primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she was bullied for being in a 'nurture class', which supported those with learning disabilities.

Laura said: "I got put down loads of times. It's traumatising."

Laura photographed under Leeds station, now that she has a career as a model (Photo by William Lailey / SWNS)

She had originally wanted to get into acting but began modelling in 2020 and fell in love with it.

And she has now modelled at fashion weeks in Leeds and been to Boohoo events, but still struggles with cruel trolls telling her she is a "fake model".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I'm working hard. People say I am an inspiration. It doesn't matter your disability."

Laura still struggles with every day tasks such as bills but has a supportive family on hand. She dreams of becoming a model for PrettyLittleThing.