Buildings on the River Aire in Castleford are set to be demolished to make way for a regeneration project.

A planning application to level the vacant buildings at Savile Road and Aire Street to make room for infrastructure improvements, including rebuilding of flood defences, pedestrian footways and cycleways, has been approved.

The site extends from Ford Square in the west to Castleford Bridge at Lock Lane in the east.

The buildings that would be demolished are listed as Castle Motors and A Beedle on Bridge Street, Al Murad Castleford Tiles, D&R Group and D&R Group – Flowers and Giftware on Aire Street, and Roundbrand Building on Savile Road.

Castleford waterfront artist's impression

A design and access statement provided by architectural firm Gillespies said the firm had been “appointed to develop an initial design that will support Wakefield Council in delivering the riverside park aspiration”.

"The riverside regeneration scheme forms part of a wider strategic regeneration framework for Castleford town centre that will act as a roadmap by which the council can realise its vision to rediscover Castleford as a distinctive riverside market town."

The local authority has secured funds through the government’s towns fund to support a series of projects including the riverside regeneration.

Last month senior councillors approved plans to launch a procurement process to secure a strategic regeneration partner to deliver a ten to 15-year economic growth strategy.

Recommending the plans for approval, a council case officer report said: “The principle of the proposed development is considered acceptable in this location, furthermore it is not considered that the proposal would result in harm to access and highway safety, the protection of heritage assets or the amenity of neighbouring occupiers, furthermore, it is considered that the development has potential to have a positive impact with regard to the visual amenity and biodiversity of the area.”

Meanwhile demolition of the Crimea Tavern building has been ongoing as part of the plans.

And a tearoom in one of the town’s most distinctive buildings on the waterfront has marked a decade in business.

Queen’s Mill Tearooms, on Aire Street, has thrived for 10 years, winning awards and surviving the pandemic.