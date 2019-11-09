Brownlee brothers honoured by university in home city Leeds

Leeds Beckett University has awarded Honorary Doctorates to local Olympians, Alistair Brownlee MBE and his brother Jonathan Brownlee. The Pair made Olympic glory in 2012 becoming the first British brothers in more than 100 years to stand on an Olympic podium together in an individual event. The Yorkshire brothers will receive their Honorary Doctorates in a ceremony held at Leeds Beckett University Headingley Campus. Picture: James Hardisty..

Alistair and Jonny, who became sporting superstars after winning triathlon gold and bronze respectively at the 2012 London Olympics, were recognised for their achievements over the past decade.

Alistair said: “It’s very special to be here, and we both feel very lucky to have had a long relationship with the university and staff.

“I actually first ran here on a primary school sports day. When I was 14, I was told by a friend to turn up to the track to meet a coach to help me run faster.

The Brownlee brothers

“On that night I met Malcolm Brown (former Director of Sport at Leeds Beckett) and that was the start of a 15-year coaching relationship and that has had a massive impact on my career.

“There were four of us training at the time – now there are hundreds of students training.

"It’s been amazing for me and amazing to watch the progression of triathlon in the city.”

Since their first Olympic success, the pair have remained based in Leeds, where they are now coached by Ian Mitchell, who also works in Leeds Beckett’s Sport Active Lifestyles.

The Brownlee brothers competing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

They train regularly at the Leeds Triathlon Centre, whose main partners include Leeds Beckett.

Jonny said: “The Leeds Triathlon Centre is very important to the future development of the triathletes across Leeds.

“It’s a great place to train with some great coaches there. There are lots of up-and-coming triathletes at the centre.

"The talent in the British programme and in Leeds is actually incredible.”

Honorary Doctorates at Leeds Beckett are given to individuals whose achievements reflect the values of the university or on people who have made a positive impact on

Leeds or on the region.

Since 1982, the university has each year recognised individuals who have excelled in their chosen field or made a significant contribution to public life with an Honorary Award.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett, said: “Alistair and Jonny are world class athletes who have taken the triathlon to new levels.

“They have a long-established relationship with Leeds Beckett University, working with our coaches and researchers, who themselves are leaders in their fields on an international

stage.