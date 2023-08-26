Brookfield House has been the home to tailored office providers WorkWell for more than two decades having been bought by Corrigan family in 2002.

The revamp of the former manor house on Selby Road will feature 9,000 square feet of workable space set amongst 100 acres of accessible countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will create access between the two impressive red-brick office buildings, and will feature new office space, an open plan kitchen, a new reception and additional meeting space including two new meeting rooms and a 16-person boardroom available to the public for corporate bookings. The office space set to open in September 2023.

Oliver Corrigan, managing director at WorkWell, said: “Brookfield House has proudly been a part of the WorkWell portfolio for many years, and my family has personally farmed the area for 50 plus years, so we’re thrilled to be able to create a greater future for the building while respecting its incredible past.”