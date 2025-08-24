13 pint-perfect photos as thirsty guests enjoyed the Brewed in Leeds beer festival at Horsforth Brewery

This year’s Brewed in Leeds beer festival at Horsforth Brewery was full of good cheer and plenty of pints.

Celebrating Leeds' vast and varied brewing scene, the event features representatives from almost every brewery in town.

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday and will end with the crowning of the Champion Beer of Leeds.

Check out these pint-perfect moments from Saturday at the festival:

Bar supervisor Kathrine Miller keeps the beers flowing.

1. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery

Bar supervisor Kathrine Miller keeps the beers flowing. | Steve Riding

Gemma Cornish, Lucy Morrison and Wayne Cornish enjoying some pizzas.

2. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery

Gemma Cornish, Lucy Morrison and Wayne Cornish enjoying some pizzas. | Steve Riding

Maria King, Lauren Bolton, Sean Donnolly, Kieran McFarlane and Alex McFarlane at the festival.

3. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery

Maria King, Lauren Bolton, Sean Donnolly, Kieran McFarlane and Alex McFarlane at the festival. | Steve Riding

Mark Costello, owner of Horsforth Brewery, celebrates the Brewed in Leeds festival.

4. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery

Mark Costello, owner of Horsforth Brewery, celebrates the Brewed in Leeds festival. | Steve Riding

George Gledhill, Luke Wickham, Sian Parsons, Patrick Rogolnski, Maxine Ballard and Mikey Catley at Brewed in Leeds.

5. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery

George Gledhill, Luke Wickham, Sian Parsons, Patrick Rogolnski, Maxine Ballard and Mikey Catley at Brewed in Leeds. | Steve Riding

Phyl Drennan, Christine June and Keith Sunderland of Leeds CAMRA tasting the Leeds beers.

6. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery

Phyl Drennan, Christine June and Keith Sunderland of Leeds CAMRA tasting the Leeds beers. | Steve Riding

