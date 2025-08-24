Celebrating Leeds' vast and varied brewing scene, the event features representatives from almost every brewery in town.
The festival runs from Friday to Sunday and will end with the crowning of the Champion Beer of Leeds.
Check out these pint-perfect moments from Saturday at the festival:
1. Brewed in Leeds Beer Festival at Horsforth Brewery
Bar supervisor Kathrine Miller keeps the beers flowing. | Steve Riding
Gemma Cornish, Lucy Morrison and Wayne Cornish enjoying some pizzas. | Steve Riding
Maria King, Lauren Bolton, Sean Donnolly, Kieran McFarlane and Alex McFarlane at the festival. | Steve Riding
Mark Costello, owner of Horsforth Brewery, celebrates the Brewed in Leeds festival. | Steve Riding
George Gledhill, Luke Wickham, Sian Parsons, Patrick Rogolnski, Maxine Ballard and Mikey Catley at Brewed in Leeds. | Steve Riding
Phyl Drennan, Christine June and Keith Sunderland of Leeds CAMRA tasting the Leeds beers. | Steve Riding