Anneeka Hussain, aged nine, received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award as part of a virtual ceremony hosted by the charity.

Hosted by children affected by the disease, it was filmed to highlight the impact cancer has on young lives and encourage more nominations for the accolade in the run up to Christmas.

In July 2019, Anneeka, then just seven years old, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – which sadly resulted in her losing her left leg.

The Mill Field Primary School pupil had started to trip up and had pain in her leg but a GP put it down to growing pains.

A few weeks later, after Anneeka refused to go to gymnastics, which she loved, so her mum decided to take her to A&E at Leeds General Infirmary.

Mum Kay, 41, said: "They did blood tests and an ultrasound which didn’t show anything, but she was screaming out in so much pain they then did an x-ray.

"Just 10 minutes later, the doctor came back with a worried face and told us to sit down.

Annekka after her amputation. Her mum says she is now doing really well at school and is very popular.

"I just knew what she was going to say – she’s got cancer.”

Tumours were found in Anneeka’s left leg - around and above the knee - and she was put in a brace straight away to reduce any risk of fracture.

She was admitted to a ward and after further tests was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - the most common type of bone cancer in UK children, with around 35 diagnosed with the disease each year in the UK.

Kay said: “This time the doctor told us ‘you need to prepare yourself for the worse’. It was a high-grade tumour and growing fast.

"We just sat there in shock; she was only seven years years old."

In November later that year, Anneeka had specialist surgery in London.

Usually the affected bone is removed and replaced with a metal rod, but because of where the tumours were and Anneeka’s age and small size, that was not be possible, and she faced a full amputation.

Kay continued: “We knew Anneeka would require surgery, but our lives were turned upside down when we were told she would need an amputation of her leg.

"I couldn’t believe how grown up she suddenly became. She said of her leg: ‘I don’t need it, I don’t want it, I want to get rid of it’. It was heart-breaking thinking what losing her leg would mean to the rest of her life.

"But at least she would be in less pain, and it could reduce the chance of the cancer coming back, which would be even worse.”

Surgeons removed her thigh bone (femur) close to the groin.

Then the remaining healthy part of her lower leg (tibia) below her knee and without the foot, was rotated and attached to the top, giving her a longer stump which would make it easier to wear a prosthetic and give her a better chance of walking in the future.

She is one of only a handful of people to have this particular surgery, which took nine hours to complete and 97 staples to close the wounds.

During 2020, Anneeka had more rounds of chemo back in Leeds and then immunotherapy treatment which finally finished in August last year.

Now she has regular check-ups and everything is going well.

Anneeka uses crutches and her wheelchair to get around but is getting better at walking her prosthetic leg.

Kay said: “Before, Anneeka used to be a timid and quiet little girl, looked after and doted on by her brothers.

"Despite the unthinkable trauma of cancer and losing her leg, she has remained positive determined and most importantly upheld her strength – and has given that strength to all of us through her positivity and courage.

"She’s embracing the challenges she now has, facing them full on. She’s doing really well at school, is very popular and makes sure all her classmates know about cancer and what happened to her. She’s even made videos talking about her experience, hoping to help others.”

Kay nominated Anneeka for the award, and was supported by her dad Ishtiaq, 53, a mechanic, and her five brothers aged between 21 and seven.

She said: “As soon as I heard about the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards, I had to put Anneeka forward with a nomination. She has put up with so many hospital visits, stays and procedures, coping with it all through the pandemic too.

"We’re thankful that it was made so much more bearable by the fantastic care of the team at Leeds Children’s Hospital, who helped all our family on the rollercoaster of emotions she’s endured. What is easy to say is that Anneeka certainly is a shining star.

"A real inspiration and a truly wonderful, caring, loving child, with a bright future once this chapter closes. We are so proud of her. She was so excited to get the recognition and be invited to take part in this special film."

The Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards are open to all children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for cancer within the past five years.

There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Every eligible child who is nominated receives a trophy, a £50 TK Maxx gift card, a t-shirt and a certificate signed by celebrities supporting the campaign. Their siblings also receive a certificate.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People spokesperson for Yorkshire, said: “Anneeka is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age. It has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate her courage with a Star Award and to mark the occasion with a special show.

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment - and many youngsters may experience serious long-term side effects. That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to ensure more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.

“We’re urging people in Leeds and West Yorkshire to nominate inspirational children like Anneeka now, so that many more can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”

The full awards show featuring Aneeka is available to watch on YouTube.