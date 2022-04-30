Granville was taken ill while drinking in the pub.

Pub regulars tried in vain to save him but he had suffered a devastating heart attack and an ambulance arrived.

Craig and Christine Downey, landlords at The Beacon Public House for over seven years, have headed a fundraising drive for the defibrillator after the tragic death of Granville Savage.

He left the pub with a heartbeat and was taken to hospital but was unable to be saved and was sadly pronounced dead later the same night.

The incident sparked Craig and Christine to start fundraising in his memory and to buy a defibrillator for the community in case of any similar incidents in the future.

They said: "This unfortunate incident made us think, would a defibrillator have made a difference.

"So the Beacon public house took it on to raise funds towards one for the local community of Bramley to utilise."

From Raffles to hairshaves, many members of the Bramley community have got involved.

"The pot started to grow and grow", the landlords said.

More than £2,500 has been raised - with still more money to come in.