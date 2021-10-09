Bramley Community Clothing Exchange returns with event next Saturday

The clothing swap event involves participants bringing up to 20 items of clothing 'new or gently worn' which are exchanged for 'currency' to buy other clothes from the event.

Spokesperson Vickie Jamieson said: "At the clothing exchange there is a huge variety of items to pick from including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.

"There are coats, dresses, trousers, suits, pyjamas, sports clothing, shoes, bags, hats and scarves.

Pic: Bramley Community Clothing Exchange

"When you are done and have picked the clothing you like you can ‘check-out’ and swap your numbered token for the items you’ve picked.

"If you haven’t used up all of your credit that can roll-over to the next event so you don’t lose out."

The event is set to run from 11am to 1pm at Bramley Community Centre, Waterloo Lane, with entry priced at £3 a person and kids free.

There will be 'hot and cold drinks on offer, with cakes, biscuits and buns to buy too' - with all proceeds from the event going to Dementia UK.

Pic: Bramley Community Clothing Exchange

