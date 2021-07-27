Boss of Leeds homelessness charity Simon on the Streets in tough fundraising challenge

Natalie Moran, chief executive officer of Simon on the Streets.

Natalie Moran, chief executive of Simon on the Streets, is challenging people to step into the shoes of a homeless person this August and walk 26 miles.

Natalie is taking on the challenge herself and is marking her first year at the charity by taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, a gruelling 26 miles in one day.

Simon on the Streets said a homeless person can walk from 12 to 20 miles and more each day in search of food and accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Walk with Simon’ challenge asks people to cover the same distance as Natalie over a day, a week, or throughout the month of August to raise vital funds for the charity to continue its work.

Natalie said: "We ask a lot of our supporters to raise funds to ensure we can continue to provide homeless people across West Yorkshire with the practical and emotional support they need, and I wanted to get involved too.

"It felt like a perfect way to mark my first year as chief executive officer of this fantastic organisation.

"This August I’ll be taking on my most gruelling challenge and walking the 26 miles across the Yorkshire Three Peaks with a group of friends.

"I thought this would be a great opportunity to raise funds and awareness for my team to continue their hard work and I really hope the public will join me in taking on the Walk with Simon challenge too."

Simon on the Streets focuses on supporting people who are homeless and at risk of becoming homeless in Leeds Bradford, and Kirklees, and provide street-based, emotional, and practical support for those who cannot access mainstream services.

Leeds brand voice agency So Contented is one of the businesses to have signed up to complete the challenge with its team of five undertaking the 26 miles throughout the month and co-founder Helen Cliff is joining Natalie to walk the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Helen said: “We’re getting involved because Simon on the Streets is such a fantastic cause.

"The campaign around 'walking a mile in their shoes' really got us thinking.

"The stereotype of a homeless person asleep on a bench is just the tip of the iceberg, it's day after day of pure survival.

"As we come out of the pandemic, we're counting ourselves extremely lucky that we don't have to face these issues and have come out of the other side with our homes and our health. As a business, it is only right that we give back.

"We've been supporting the charity for some time now, and we urge other businesses to get involved and make Simon on the Streets their nominated charity too."

To take part, participants can obtain fundraising packs by emailing [email protected]