Each festive show at The O2 Academy on Cookridge Street in the city centre will feature all of Queen’s biggest hits and loads of the all-time classic rock songs, too – perfect for hands in the air sing-a-longs all night long.

Jonny Bongo said: “Our festive shows are going to be epic – loads of Queen classics and all kinds of mega rock tracks and Xmas anthems belting out each night. Christmas is my favourite time of the year for Bongo’s Bingo - the crowds are always on the finest form and of course we get to theme everything too – it brings the year to a wonderful climax. Leeds is always up for a wild party so we know our Bongo’s Will Rock You shows will take it to the next level in the city.”