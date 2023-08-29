Bongo’s Will Rock You: Queen-inspired bingo extravaganza staged in Leeds
Bongo’s Will Rock You is the Queen-inspired bingo where revellers are invited to dig out air the guitars to celebrate the greatest rock band
of all time.
Each festive show at The O2 Academy on Cookridge Street in the city centre will feature all of Queen’s biggest hits and loads of the all-time classic rock songs, too – perfect for hands in the air sing-a-longs all night long.
Between en-masse renditions of Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and A Kind of Magic, these festive dates will be packed with Christmas bangers and loads of special prizes.
The Christmas specials are Saturday December 2, Saturday, December 9, Friday, December 15, Thursday, December 21, Friday, December 22, Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29.
Jonny Bongo said: “Our festive shows are going to be epic – loads of Queen classics and all kinds of mega rock tracks and Xmas anthems belting out each night. Christmas is my favourite time of the year for Bongo’s Bingo - the crowds are always on the finest form and of course we get to theme everything too – it brings the year to a wonderful climax. Leeds is always up for a wild party so we know our Bongo’s Will Rock You shows will take it to the next level in the city.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 1, from 6pm at: www.bongosbingo.co.uk