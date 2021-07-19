Body of man in his 50s recovered from River Ouse at York

The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse close to the Water End Bridge in York.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 19th July 2021, 7:30 am
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 7:32 am
Police attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm yesterday. (July 18)

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe they know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation.

His next of next of kin have been informed and police have said that their thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

