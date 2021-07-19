Body of man in his 50s recovered from River Ouse at York

The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse at the weekend.

Police attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm yesterday. (July 18)

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe they know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation.