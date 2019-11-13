B&M to open 46 new UK stores - these are all the confirmed locations

The new stores are expected to open by March 2020, with the locations of six already listed on the store’s website.

Where will the stores be and when will they open?

The budget chain confirmed the following six locations will welcome a new B&M store by the end of this year:

Fans of chain store B&M can celebrate as 46 new stores are set to open across the UK by next year.

Brecon Enterprise Park, Brecon. Store opening date: 13 November Victoria Shopping Centre, Bradford. Store opening date: 6 November Ashby Gateway, Ashby De La Zouch. Store opening date: 27 November Northumberland Retail Park, Shiremoor. Store opening date: 27 November Bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bangor. Store opening date: 29 November Ashbourn Way, Llanishen, Cardiff. Store opening date: 6 December

The remaining locations are still to be revealed, but B&M did confirm two stores will be relocated.

These will be in Towers Lane, Market Drayton and Victoria Shopping Park, Hednesford.

This move comes following the opening of 30 new stores in the first half of the financial year, with four of these being relocations of old stores.

Nursery brand Mamas and Papas recently announced the closure of six of its stores

Speaking of the chain’s performance, Simon Arora, chief executive, said: "We have delivered a solid overall first half performance driven by our core B&M UK stores business.

"Our existing stores performed consistently well through the last two quarters.”

Retail store closures throughout the UK

Mothercare, which specialises in products for babies and infants, recently announced that they had entered into administration, with all 79 remaining UK stores set to close.

Following this, the nursery brand Mamas and Papas announced the closure of six of its stores and made 130 staff members redundant.

After collapsing into administration, Mamas & Papas – which is owned by Bluegem Capital – was immediately re-purchased by companies controlled by Bluegem.

The move, known as a pre-pack administration, allowed Mamas & Papas to reduce some of its debts without private equity firm Bluegem having to relinquish its controlling stake in the company.

The six stores that Mamas & Papas have confirmed are closing are in the following locations: