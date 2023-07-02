Home care and live in care provider Bluebird Care Leeds North had been shortlisted for multiple awards at the Stars of Social Care Awards. The event celebrates excellence in the care sector across the country and the celebration took place in London on June 16, hosted by ITV’s This Morning’s Josie Gibson.

The provider was nominated in six categories: the above and beyond team award, the outstanding home care provider award, the joy maker award, the outstanding contribution to home care award, the recruitment and retention award, and the dedicated home care coordinator award.

A number of the team were nominated for solo awards, including area manager Oona-Mai Sharp, care recruiter Aoife Hawkesworth and care coordinator Jemma Dunbar.

Jemma said: "What an honour to be shortlisted for not just one, but six, prizes at the Stars of Social Care Awards. It is wonderful to be recognised for the work that our team put in each and every day, and we can’t wait to share the exciting news with our customers, who inspire us to do our best.”

Oona-Mai Sharp, who took home the joy maker award for her infectious enthusiasm around colleagues and customers, said: “I am thrilled, and very flattered, that our work has been recognised by such a prestigious award. I can’t wait to represent Leeds, both at the Stars of Social Care Awards and the House of Lords.”

The team received also also received a highly commended award in the above and beyond team category. Bluebird Care Leeds North provides a supportive and holistic approach to delivering care. From arranging candlelit anniversary meals to preventing scams and supporting customers to embrace their sexuality, the team champions an excellent quality of life for all.

Judges praised the strong culture of integrity and excellence that underpins Bluebird Care Leeds North’s service. The provider also shone for its efforts to recognise colleagues’ dedication through initiatives such as a wellbeing fund, free counselling, and wages that exceed the real living wage.