Bishop Young Academy to give free school uniform to new Year 7s to help parents in "difficult times"

Bishop Young Academy will provide all students joining the school in September 2022 with free blazers and ties, the school announced on its website.

The move comes amid "concerns regarding the current cost of living crisis".

The school made the decision "in recognition of the sharp increase in national insurance contributions" and "gas and electricity bills", coupled with the fact many families are "still trying to come to terms with the impact of Covid".

Bishop Young's decision has been praised by parents on social media.

The school's statement reads: "Many may find it difficult to afford the costs of a full uniform when their child transitions to high school.

"Bishop Young Academy have therefore decided to provide all students who will be joining us in Year 7 in September 2022, with free blazers and ties. I

"t is hoped that this gesture will go a little way to help our families in these difficult times.

"If you have applied for a place for your child to start with Bishop Young in September 2022, or you know of any families who have students that may be joining our Academy, please do contact us after National Offer Day on the 1st March 2022 and we will provide details on how you can order your uniform.

"If on the 1st March 2022 your child has not been given a place at Bishop Young Academy, and you would like them to attend, please contact us at your earliest convenience."

Leeds City Council says it has made 9877 year 7 place offers in Leeds schools for September 2022, a decrease of 15 from the offers made last year.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “I am pleased that we have once again increased the number of young people allocated their first preference school.

"We have worked hard to increase the amount of secondary provision across the city to ensure Leeds is the best city to live and grow up in. Those who are unhappy with their offer do have other options. Your offer letter contains all the information you need about what to do next.”