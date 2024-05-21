Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bishop of Leeds has said he would rather go curling than watch cricket - despite living close to Headingley Stadium.

The Rt Rev Nick Baines, whose home is in Headingley, made the “confession” as peers continued their line-by-line scrutiny of the Media Bill.

The legislation aims to update broadcasting laws for the streaming age. As part of the reforms, there were calls in the House of Lords for moves to ensure the availability of cricket coverage on free-to-air TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in Parliament, the bishop pointed out the broadcasting of sports could help raise awareness and bolster participation among the young.

The Bishop of Leeds, Rt Revd Nick Baines, pictured at Hollin House in Headingley. He's has admitted he prefers curling to cricket - and has never been to Headingley Stadium. (Photo by Tony Johnson)

He said: “Was it not curling, whatever that is, which became very popular and captured the imagination? Most of us could not believe that there was a sport where you push something along in that way.

“There is a serious point about how children and young people know what sports are there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cleric added: “I really need to make a confession. I live in Headingley – I have never been.

“Cricket is one of those sports that I suppose some people like. I have never understood it, but I would rather go to curling.”

In response, Labour frontbencher Lord Bassam of Brighton joked: “He must be an expert with a broom.”

The Bishop of Leeds made the “confession” as peers continued their line-by-line scrutiny of the Media Bill (Photo by Steve Riding)

Sports minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “The House was stunned into silence by the revelation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Lord Bassam had expressed his support for some cricket matches to join the “crown jewels” of listed sporting events that must be offered to free-to-air broadcasters, and so remain available to the biggest audiences.

The devoted fan said: “Cricket misses out in terms of coverage, and that is surely the minimum that we should expect for this much underrated summer game.

“Test and one-day format cricket have the ability to capture the national mood and imagination, and the nature and rhythm of cricket, with its rolling narrative, is surely worthy of a more advanced listed billing.

“I have never understood why Test matches are not listed. The Ashes series, with its long national rivalry involving Australia, certainly should be.”