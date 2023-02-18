The 14-year-old Lighthouse School pupil has receieved the British Science Association’s Silver CREST Award for his innovative biscuit-dunking machine. Built from Lego, it comes complete with a cupholder and an arm with a rubber claw that holds the biscuit.

George designed the claw with a rubber band mechanism to ensure it would grip the biscuit firmly without crushing it, and used coding to create a feature which enables users to set the machine to dunk their biscuit a certain number of times.

He had been encouraged by his science teacher to put his theory for the ideal dunking experience to the test and conduct his own independent project before submitting an entry for the awards. The nationally-recognised scheme for student-led project work is designed to challenge inquisitive pupils and help them run investigations which address real-world problems using science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Lighthouse School pupil George Vann demonstrates his biscuit dunking machine. Picture: LocalTV

Commenting on his project, George said the experience has “boosted my confidence as it is physical proof that you can achieve something” and test a scientific hypothesis from start to finish.