Bird netting removed from Parkinson Tower after anger at stuck Peregrine video

A recently fledged falcon was caught under anti-pigeon netting on the Parkinson Tower.

Birdwatcher Paul Wheatley, 46, - known as @LeedsBirder on Twitter - shared a harrowing thread on Twitter detailing what happened recently.

Peregrines have been nesting intermittently on the Parkinson Tower since 2018.

With the aid of the University security, the RSPCA and the fire service, a rescue attempt was launched.

Paul said: "Access to the very top of the tower is extremely difficult, but the situation was assessed by the Fire Brigade with help from Uni security and RSPCA.

"They decided a rescue attempt was possible via the top windows.

"An attempt was made to cut TJ free, reaching out from the window.

"But it became clear he was entangled tightly in the netting.

"The ledge was just wide enough to allow access by crawling to the end.

"Amazing work from our fire service hero who managed to hold on to our Peregrine while cutting him free whilst almost 200 feet up from the ground."

Thankfully, the bird had only suffered minor scratch injuries and was later spotted having a well earned sleep by Paul.

Hundreds of social media users called for the netting to be removed to stop a repeat of the incident.

Speaking to the YEP at the time, Paul said: "I think now would be a good time for the University of Leeds to finally remove pigeon netting and spikes from its buildings, and reverse its recent decision to put up even more pigeon netting.

"Thanks again to everyone who helped today - you were all brilliant.

"Seeing TJ back up on the ledge and taking it in his stride was such a relief. It’s been emotional."

Chris Packham showed his support for removing the netting by sharing the thread on his Twitter feed.

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, the University of Leeds confirmed the netting had now been removed.

The update read: "Bird netting was removed this morning from the Parkinson Tower, in line with updated advice from the RSPB and other wildlife experts, and having obtained the required licence from Natural England.

"An ecologist was on hand throughout to ensure disturbance of the peregrines was kept to a minimum.