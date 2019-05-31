Bingo player from Leeds scoops huge £50k win and agrees to split the winnings with her friend

Have your say

A bingo player from Leeds is celebrating - after scooping a huge £50k win.

Shirley, 58, won the life-changing prize in just 16 numbers, beating thousands of other players live across the country.

Her mammoth win is the seventh national £50k jackpot of the year by Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest retail Bingo operator.

The kind-hearted player has even offered to split half with her friend Dawn, who was with her on the night of her huge win.

Shirley, who has attended her local bingo club on Stonebridge Lane for the past 23 years, said: “I’m so grateful to have won the £50,000 jackpot.

“The most I have ever won is £2,500 so I couldn’t quite believe it.

“I still find myself shaking when I tell people about it.”

Buzz Bingo are planning to throw Shirley a party to celebrate her win.

She added: “A huge thanks to Buzz Bingo, the staff were amazing when we won and we were treated like superstars.

“I very much look forward to splitting it with my friend, Dawn, who was with me on the night. I’ll be treating myself and my family to a skiing holiday in Sweden or Finland next year.”

Brenda Eddy, General Manager at Buzz Bingo’s Leeds club, added: “Shirley’s win has been a hot topic of conversation in our club.

“The customers are genuinely happy for our winner and the atmosphere around the club has been amazing.

“We will be hosting a party night to celebrate our winner with the other members.”

To win the top £50,000 prize, players must call a full-house of ten numbers within sixteen numbers being called, whilst racing against the rest of the nation’s bingo players live on the night to get that big prize.