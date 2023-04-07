Bing and Flop in Leeds: 11 adorable photos as CBeebies characters visit St Johns Shopping Centre
A Leeds shopping centre hosted two very special visitors this week.
Youngsters enjoyed an Easter treat on Thursday when CBeebies favourites Bing and Flop popped into St Johns Centre.The characters from hit CBeebies show Bing appeared at special narrator-led storytelling sessions at the shopping centre.
The iconic International Emmy award-winning series created by CBeebies from Ted Dewan’s Bing books tells the story of Bing and his carer Flop and their friends. The preschool fans of the show are known as Bingsters.
Here are 13 adorable pictures as Leeds youngsters met their heroes.