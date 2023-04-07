News you can trust since 1890
Bing and Flop in Leeds: 11 adorable photos as CBeebies characters visit St Johns Shopping Centre

A Leeds shopping centre hosted two very special visitors this week.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST

Youngsters enjoyed an Easter treat on Thursday when CBeebies favourites Bing and Flop popped into St Johns Centre.The characters from hit CBeebies show Bing appeared at special narrator-led storytelling sessions at the shopping centre.

The iconic International Emmy award-winning series created by CBeebies from Ted Dewan’s Bing books tells the story of Bing and his carer Flop and their friends. The preschool fans of the show are known as Bingsters.

Here are 13 adorable pictures as Leeds youngsters met their heroes.

Niamh Wallace, seven, of Halton, gives Bing a big hug

1. Bing and Flop

Niamh Wallace, seven, of Halton, gives Bing a big hug Photo: Steve Riding

CBeebies favourites Bing and Flop attracted a large crowd when when they popped into St Johns Centre

2. Bing and Flop

CBeebies favourites Bing and Flop attracted a large crowd when when they popped into St Johns Centre Photo: Steve Riding

Jade Butteree of Morley and her four-year-old daughter Penny Leeming, who was thrilled to meet the duo

3. Bing and Flop

Jade Butteree of Morley and her four-year-old daughter Penny Leeming, who was thrilled to meet the duo Photo: Steve Riding

Three-year-old Isabelle Harrington of Bramley reaches out to the characters

4. Bing and Flop

Three-year-old Isabelle Harrington of Bramley reaches out to the characters Photo: Steve Riding

