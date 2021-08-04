PC Patrick Casey had joined North Yorkshire Police less than a year ago

PC Patrick Casey, 29, from Hull, died while riding his motorcycle along the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood on July 18.

His black Suzuki GSX 1300 bike was in collision with a white Ford Fiesta and a grey Seat Leon that were travelling in the opposite direction.

The officer had only joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020 having left the Army Air Corps following a 10-year military career. He was based in Scarborough.

PC Casey was a keen biker and Hull Kingston Rovers fan

PC Casey leaves behind his parents, brother, sister and nephew.

A tribute from his family read: “Pat was an absolutely wonderful son and brother. The middle child of three, he was our rock, like a best friend. We were, and always will be, incredibly proud of him.

“Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life’s greatest loves, riding his motorbike - something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

“As well as his motorbike, the other things in life that made Pat happy were his family, friends and watching his favourite rugby team Hull Kingston Rovers.

“He spoke regularly about what he had achieved, and according to his colleagues, he was incredibly passionate about helping people, especially the vulnerable.

“He was absolutely buzzing when he was passed to go out on his own. He loved working with the team at Scarborough and also kept in touch with the other officers he’d trained with.

“We didn’t know how he found the time to squeeze everything in, he just did.

“That’s what Pat was like in life - there for so many all of the time, a true friend to all.

“Since losing him, we have been absolutely heartbroken and lost without him. He’s left behind a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

“But we have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from family and friends, both ours and Pat's. We know he will be missed by so many.

“We can 100 per cent say that heaven has prematurely gained the brightest of new stars. Rest in peace Tricky.”

Major Collision Investigator Laura Cleary of North Yorkshire Police said: “This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of a motorcyclist and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“If you have any information or dashcam footage that you think could help our investigation, and we haven’t yet spoken to you, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting reference number 12210162540.”