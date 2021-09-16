Best student landlords in Leeds named in awards ceremony

The best reviewed students landlords in Leeds have been named.

It was held in the Leeds University Students’ Union on Wednesday, August 8 with winners being chosen from student reviews on the Rate Your Landlord website.

The Rate Your Landlord service was set up by Unipol Student Homes and Leeds University Union in 2016 to allow students in Leeds to talk about their personal renting experiences and for others to learn from them.

Winners were chosen from nine categories based from the website data and a new category was added to recognise landlords who had gone above and beyond in supporting their tenants during the Coronavirus lockdowns.

Chief Executive of Unipol Student Homes, Martin Blakey, said: "We appreciate how difficult it has been for landlords to navigate through a pandemic whilst also continuing to offer good levels of service.

"It really is an occasion to celebrate, and even better that we can do it in person".

The winners are:

- Landlord with 2 - 9 properties reviewed: Graham Nichols

- Landlord with 1 property reviewed: Alan and Nina Johnson

- Landlord with over 10 properties reviewed: Steve and Carol Rowley - Lingard Bell Ltd • Purpose build provider: Downing Students

- Purpose built building: Montague Burton Flats - University of Leeds

- Managing agent: Ashfield Properties Ltd

- Most caring provider during the last academic year: Steve and Carol Rowley - Lingard Bell Ltd • Landlord with the most improved score: YPP