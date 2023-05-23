Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Best hotels in Leeds: The 15 highest-rated hotels and bed & breakfasts in Leeds, according to Google reviews

With so many fantastic things to do and see in Leeds it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to choose from.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd May 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 18:28 BST

From trusted classics like the DoubleTree Hilton, ideally situated next to Leeds station, and the city’s many Premier Inns to lesser known spots, Leeds has you sorted whether you are planning a local staycation or just visiting for the weekend.

With so many fantastic spots to choose from it can be difficult to know where to start so here at the Yorkshire Evening Post we have compiled a list of 15 of the best rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Leeds, according to Google reviews.

We have whittled the list down to 15 of the best rated spots with an over 4-star Google rating and at least 100 reviews. Which of the city’s spots would you most recommend?

Willow Cottage is a 4 star Gold, beautifully renovated and award-winning, Grade Two listed Bed & Breakfast in the heart of Yeadon.

With 58 stylish boutique apartments, the Chambers Serviced Apartments is 5 minutes' walk from the train station and main shopping area.

Dakota Hotel is a luxury lifestyle brand synonymous with style and impeccable service.

