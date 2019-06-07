Best chippy in Leeds and Wakefield gives top tips for successful fish and chips

FISH and chips remain the nation’s favourite takeaway, despite fierce competition in a multi-billion pound food industry.

And to mark National Fish and Chip Day today (Friday) The Yorkshire Evening Post visits the top chippy in our area, as voted by YEP readers.

Secrets to the perfect fish and chips from Robin Hood Fisheries, Wakefield

To mark the occasion the 2018 winners of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Chippy of the Year reveal the secret to their success.

The popular Robin Hood Fisheries, at Leeds Road, Robin Hood, Wakefield, was crowned best chip shop in the area after receiving hundreds of votes from YEP readers.

Owners Gurminder and Kulwant Bains said winning the competition last November had given them a boost of confidence.

Gurminder, who has run the family business with help from her husband and son Gurdeep, for 12 years, said: “We have lots of regular customers who come from all over Leeds and Wakefield because they appreciate the quality of our food.

“The secret to our success is our portion size, it is always generous so people feel they are getting value for money. We want them to be happy.

“Also we take care to prepare everything carefully. We truly put our love and heart into it all.

“It was so great to win as competition is fierce. Our customers voted for us.

“It is no surprise to us that fish and chips remain the nation’s favourite dish, as they are a truly British institution.”

Last year’s YEP Chippy of the Year runners up were The Bearded Sailor, in Pudsey and Mother Hubbard’s, in Harehills, Leeds, came third in the annual YEP competition.

FACTFILE

National Fish and Chip Day aims to promote all those involved in the fish and chip chain - from fishermen and farmers to the restaurants and retailers who sell them to customers.

There are currently around 10,500 specialist fish and chip shops in the UK.

An average portion of fish, chips and peas contains only 7.3% fat. By comparison, a pork pie has 10.8% fat.

Fish and chips were first served together as a dish around 1860 - although their origin is contested.

The oldest fish and chip shop in the world, in Yeadon, has reportedly been selling the family favourite on the premises since 1865. It is now called The Little Fisherman at High Street.

Fish and chips were excluded from rationing in WWI and WWII.

Britain's beloved dish actually originated abroad. Chips can be traced back to Belgium or France and fried fish was first brought to Britain by Jewish refugees from Portugal and Spain.