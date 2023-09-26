An elderly couple have finally tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at a Leeds care home, after the pandemic put paid to their dreams of marriage.

Roland Waring, 92, was surprised by staff at Beech Hall Care Home, in Armley, Leeds, as his long-term partner Jacqui Stevenson, 76, a resident at the home, was waiting for him in a wedding dress. Photo: Simon Hulme.

It was a heart-warming sight when 92-year-old Roland Waring arrived at the home in Armley, expecting to find long-term partner Jacqui Stevenson, 76, ready for another of his regular visits.

But to his surprise, Jacqui, who has advanced dementia, appeared before him in a white gown - and the entirety of Beech Hall Care Home had been festooned with bunting and confetti.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The elaborate plan was masterminded by staff at the home who knew that the couple had been waiting years to say "I do".

Roland Waring, 92, and his long-term partner Jacqui Stevenson, 76, were married in a surprise wedding at Beech Hall Care Home, in Armley, Leeds, on September 26. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Roland and Jacqui were engaged back in 2019, but with the pandemic hitting just months later, strict social distancing guidelines meant their wedding was off the table.

However, there were only three years of waiting before their wish eventually came true - even if it was a total surprise for the smitten pair.

Ex-serviceman Roland, who has terminal cancer, was told by carers to arrive at the home wearing his best suit, as there was reason for a meeting.

Meanwhile, the couple's family and friends were sneaked into the venue as staff helped to get the bride ready.

Jacqui Stevenson, 76, was walked down the aisle at Beech Hall Care Home, in Armley, Leeds, in front of an audience of all of the care home residents on September 26. Photo: Simon Hulme.

"I didn't know what was happening until I came up here and saw everyone," said Roland. "It was a shock. I was just coming to collect Jacqui and take her out. It feels great to be married to her."

Roland and Jacqui have known each other for more than two decades, but it was in more recent years that their relationship blossomed. Their love continued to grow as they spent more time together, which led to the proposal.

Then came Jacqui's diagnosis with dementia, which prompted her move into the home in 2020. Roland lives just down the road, and visits Jacqui every day.

In the touching ceremony, the newly-weds were described as Beech Hall's "very own Posh and Becks".

Mark Waring, 66, is Roland's youngest son. He said: "It almost doesn't feel real. You don't expect your father to get married at the age of 92 - but I say, go for it."

Roland spent most of his working life in the army, serving in countries including Malaysia and Korea, where he was struck by flying shrapnel. He was in the forces for almost a decade, before starting a career as a prison officer.

From early 1960s, he has lived in Leeds including in Beeston, Farsley and Armley, having spent his youth in York.

Jacqui also spent most of her life in the city. Her last job was as a dinner lady in a Leeds school.

Care home manager Lucie Cerna arranged the surprise wedding. She said: "Roland comes here every day and is really part of our family. We came up with this idea when we found out he was poorly – we wanted to make his dream with Jacqui come true.