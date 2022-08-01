"Beautiful": Surreal video footage captures fog-covered Leeds from the skies

This video footage captured by a plane enthusiast from Leeds shows the city blanketed in fog during a surreal take-off.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:45 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:00 am

Teenager Giuseppe Younger took the video from the window seat of the plane setting off from Leeds Bradford Airport to Turkey on July 27.

Giuseppe is part of the Leeds Bradford Airport Spotters group on Facebook and posted the video footage onto the page.

Giuseppe, from Guiseley, told the YEP he hopes to work for Jet2 or at the airport when he is older.

