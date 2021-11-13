BBC weatherman completes 24-hour drumathon for Children In Need

BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans has completed his 24-hour drumathon for Children In Need, raising more than £1.6 million for the charity PIC: PA

The Welsh broadcaster began his gruelling challenge on Friday morning on the BBC Breakfast show and completed it today. (November 13)

He finished his marathon drumming session to Britney Spear's hit track Baby One More Time, which comes off the back of the pop star's conservatorship being officially terminated on Friday after 13 years.

Speaking immediately after completing the fundraiser, an emotional Evans said: "I just can't believe that we've done it, it just felt like a really long time.

"It's been really hard but the generosity of people has just been incredible.

"The reason that we've done this is to raise money for Children In Need."

