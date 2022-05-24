BBC news anchor apologises after 'Manchester United are rubbish' appears on ticker

A BBC news anchor was forced to apologise after the words 'Manchester United are rubbish' appeared on the ticker.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:05 pm

The ticker showed the message for a number of seconds at around 9.35am this morning during a sports segment.

However, it was later revealed to be an intern doing training on how to use the ticker, who had accidentally published one.

The BBC anchor apologised two hours later and said: ""Ever so sorry, but we have a new intern training how to use the ticker.

"They did not mean to publish ‘Manchester United are rubbish’, and we are deeply sorry."

