Bayswater Place incident: Investigations continue as residents express sorrow at 'shocking' Leeds house fire death
Residents of a street in Leeds have expressed their sorrow after a man was pronounced dead following a house fire.
Police were called to a fire at an address on Bayswater Place in Harehills at approximately 6.24pm yesterday (August 18).
Read More
Firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire. A man was found in the first-floor bedroom and confirmed dead at the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds family's missing luggage nightmare as holiday cancelled moments after checking bags at Manchester Airport
-
2
Machete-wielding ringleader of Leeds child gang spared prison to avoid ruining his university dream, court hears
-
3
East Leeds area ‘out of control’ due to gangs of motorcyle-riding ‘hooligans’, resident says
-
4
Manchester murder probe detectives name West Yorkshire man Javell Morgan as victim
-
5
Urban explorer calls out Leeds Council over vandalised Killingbeck tower blocks 'left to decay'
Speaking to the YEP, one neighbour described getting a phone call to say there was a fire.
“I don’t really know what happened to be honest. I was out yesterday and got a call to say the house next door was on fire,” he said.
“I came home to a street full of fire engines.”
Formal identification is yet to be completed, but the man who died is believed to be the 63-year-old occupant of the property.
Another neighbour who admitted he didn’t know the individual well said the whole event was ‘shocking’.
“It’s just shocking. I came back from work about 9 or 10 last night and it was all blocked off. Really sad to hear that the guy has died.” he said.
Officers are continuing to liaise with fire service investigators to establish the cause but police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.
“The street was just suddenly full of lights. I wouldn’t be able to say exactly what time – it was all just really shocking.” added another neighbour.
A scene remains in place at the property as investigations continue.