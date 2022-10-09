Battersea Leeds: 11 best pictures from this weekend's Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House
This weekend Battersea Dogs and Cats Home hosted their Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House in Leeds.
Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge is one of the UK’s biggest obstacle courses participants can take part in with their dog.
The aim of the challenge is simply to have fun while raising money for Battersea.
Participants can enter solo, in a team with the kids, with or without a dog, and there is a distance of 2.5km or 5km to choose from.
YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best moments.
