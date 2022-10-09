News you can trust since 1890
Battersea Leeds: 11 best pictures from this weekend's Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House

This weekend Battersea Dogs and Cats Home hosted their Muddy Dog Challenge at Harewood House in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:06 pm

Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge is one of the UK’s biggest obstacle courses participants can take part in with their dog.  

The aim of the challenge is simply to have fun while raising money for Battersea.  

Participants can enter solo, in a team with the kids, with or without a dog, and there is a distance of 2.5km or 5km to choose from.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best moments.

1. Muddy Dog Challenge

Dogs and their owners faced muddy challenges all Saturday as part of the Muddy Dog Competition.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Muddy Dog Challenge

The challenge aims to raise money for Battersea through participants fundraising £100 in advance of the day.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Muddy Dog Challenge

The Muddy Dog Challenge is a 2.5K and 5K obstacle course that you can take on with your dog by your side.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Muddy Dog Challenge

The course is designed to be a fun challenge for both human and dog.

Photo: Steve Riding

