Bartlett team completes epic Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, raising over £13,000 for charity

Local insurance broker and financial planner, Bartlett, has successfully completed its annual corporate challenge, taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and Dementia Forward. The challenge, led by Jordan Young from Bartlett, raised £13,679.

26 Bartlett colleagues, clients, and suppliers, aged 22 to 65, took on the challenging event on Friday, June 28 and had two route options. Participants could choose the traditional Yorkshire Three Peaks hiking challenge, where the hike is completed in under 12 hours, or the Yorkshire Five Peaks challenge, which includes cycling up two additional peaks and was selected by the event organisers, Struggle Events. Due to the adverse weather conditions, the cycling part had to be cancelled.

Jordan Young, who is the fundraiser organiser, and the team at Bartlett all suggest and vote on which charities they would like to support each year. This year, Parkinson’s UK was chosen after a compelling nomination from a colleague who has a friend living with Parkinson’s. The nomination earned the highest number of votes, alongside local charity, Dementia Forward, which is the company's other nominated charity.

Jordan Young, Business Support Manager at Bartlett, said: “We do a high-intensity corporate challenge every year with the aim of raising funds for two charities which are close to the hearts of colleagues. Everything we raise is matched pound for pound by Bartlett. This year’s challenge saw the highest number of participants from across our business, as well as a few guests. We’re all very pleased to have raised so much money for two extremely worthy charities which are close to the hearts of so many at Bartlett.”

26 Bartlett Group colleagues, clients and suppliers completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re blown away by Bartlett’s incredible achievement. Completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge and raising over £13,000 is no small feat. The money we receive will have a real impact for people affected by Parkinson’s, helping us fund vital research and support services. A huge thank you to everyone who took part and donated, you’ve made a real contribution, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Amy Senior, Fundraising Lead for North Yorkshire at Dementia Forward, said: “Dementia Forward is delighted to be one of the two chosen charities for the Bartlett Corporate Challenge this year. The team did an amazing job completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks in under 12 hours and have raised a staggering total so far. It is with the generosity of our local people and communities that we are able to continue providing support for those living with dementia.”

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK visit parkinsons.org.uk