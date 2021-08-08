The BarbersRide 2021 has seen 46 riders embark on the five-day motorcycle ride, ending with a finale party in Leeds on Thursday.

The fundraising event was launched in 2017 by a bunch of barbers who wanted to combine their love of motorcycles and barbering into a fundraising event.

It has raised more than £66,000 for charities so far, including the Lion's Barber Collective, London's Great Ormond Street Hospital and Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Biking barbers on the 2020 BarbersRide

This year's event will take the riders from Liverpool to Scotland to Leeds, stopping off at some of the industry's finest barber shops along the way.

Lords' Barbers in Leeds city centre will host the finale party on Thursday to welcome the riders across the finish line.

They will enjoy drinks at the barber shop and food from Leeds-based taco vendor Holy Mountain Kitchen, before heading to The Domino Club downstairs for live music.

The owner of Lords' Barbers, Byron Walters, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I'm a biker myself, but we really wanted to get involved for the charity. Last year they raised £27,000 and we're hoping to get an even bigger number this year, now things are more relaxed with restrictions.

This year's event will take the riders from Liverpool to Scotland to Leeds

"We have 46 riders this year heading from Liverpool up to Scotland, then back down towards Leeds.

"It's a way of giving a little bit of something back. Rather than just cutting hair and moving on, we like to give a bit of our free time to help."

The riders started their journey in Liverpool on Saturday and will stop off in Glasgow today, before journeying to Fort William on Monday, Dundee on Tuesday and Yarm on Wednesday.

All proceeds raised from the ride will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps to make the dreams of children with critical illnesses come true.

A spokesperson for BarbersRide said: "Make-A-Wish grants special wishes for sick children when they are most in need and brings positivity and happiness in times of distress.

"Our ride is with one goal: to have as much fun as possible while raising much-needed funds for the charity."

You can donate here.