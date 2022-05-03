Bank holidays Leeds 2022: Here is the full list of official public holidays this year - including the Jubilee

Are you looking to make the most of some holiday from work or just want to plan your next time away?

Many of our readers have asked when the next bank holidays are in 2022, so we have put together a handy list to help.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being marked with a special four day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

When are the bank holidays left in 2022?

Spring Bank Holiday - Thu, 2 Jun 2022

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Fri, 3 Jun 2022

Summer Bank Holiday - Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Boxing Day - Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Christmas Day

What is the Queen's Jubilee and why do we get an extra bank holiday?

The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in June 2022 in both the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession on 6 February 1952.

The only diamond jubilee celebration for any royal before the Queen was in 1897, for the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Victoria.

When was the extra bank holiday announced?

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the additional bank holiday in November 2020.

Why are we having the extra bank holiday?

The bank holiday will “provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone” according to the Royal Family's website.

Are there any events planned?

Trooping the colour has been moved to Thursday June 2.

It is usually held later in June but has been moved to the new bank holiday weekend.

Will a similar bank holiday become annual?