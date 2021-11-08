Starting on Monday, November 15, the week-long programme offers both digital webinars and face to face events.

Free and low-cost events include baby-friendly film screenings, sensory and messy play and baby first aid courses.

This year's theme explores 'strength and struggles', reflecting the strengths and struggles in the world of maternity and early years.

Baby Week Leeds 2021.

It also addresses the added challenges of experiencing pregnancy, birth and first steps during a global pandemic and how families were supported with the added power of social media.

Baby Week Leeds is supported by Leeds City Council (LCC), the NHS, Leeds Bid and Leeds Community Foundation, and works to improve the health and care services in Leeds for parents-to-be and new parents.

LCC's Executive Member for Children and Families and Adults and Health Partnerships, Fiona Venner, and LCC Executive Member for Public Health Salma Arif said: "We are delighted that Baby Week Leeds is able to celebrate its 6th anniversary.

"It is brilliant that parents, professionals and families will be able to come together (virtually and in-person) to share ideas and good practice.

"2021 has continued to be a challenging year for so many people and many have struggled during pregnancy due to the impact of Covid and the restrictions this placed upon them.

“As a city, we are working hard to deliver on our ambition for Leeds to be the best city for children and young people to grow up in.

"Baby Week shows we are committed to placing children and young people at the heart of everything we do and this includes from the very start of their lives as new born babies.

"We are delighted that other cities and areas in the UK are working with Leeds and hosting Baby Week in their locality.”

Baby Week Leeds launched in September 2016.

This is the sixth year Leeds has hosted a Baby Week.

There are now around 9,500 babies born in Leeds every year.

Baby Week was inspired by a research visit to Canela (Brazil) by Churchill fellow Lucy Potter (Founder) in 2014 and this led to Leeds hosting the first English-speaking week.

It aims to raise awareness of services that advocate for early intervention, existing support available and brings sectors together to promote all things maternity, early years and wellbeing.