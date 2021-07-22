Ay up! World-first Yorkshiresaurus stomps into Leeds for city's Jurassic Trail

The T-Rex is installed at Trinity Leeds. PIC: Gerard Binks

A moving diplodocus the length of two buses, a terrifying T-Rex taller than a house, a spitting dilophosaurus and a trio of pteranodons flying from the rooftops will be just some of the dinosaurs on show in 12 Leeds locations from Saturday, July 24 until Friday, September 12.

The Yorkshiresaurus - inspired by Wakefield student Keera Turner’s design - will feature a white rose, a spine of Yorkshire Ys and a rhubarb tail and be located in Leeds Kirkgate Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colossal diplodocus will make the famous Briggate shopping street its outdoor home for seven weeks and visitors will also see walkabout dinosaurs in the city throughout the event.

The animatronic dinosaurs all display lifelike movements including moving heads, arms, tails and even wings, alongside their own roar. The Yorkshiresaurus even utters some classic dialect from God’s own county.

The full list of dinosaurs includes:

Diplodocus - Briggate

Spinosaurus - Leeds Corn Exchange

Yorkshiresaurus - Leeds Kirkgate Market

Baryonyx - Leeds Rail Station

Stegosaurus & baby - Merrion Centre

Stygimoloch & pachycephalosaurus - St Johns Centre

Dilophosaurus - The Core

Allosaurus - The Light

T-Rex - Trinity Leeds

Two caged raptors - Trinity Kitchen

Three pteranodons flying - Victoria Quarter

Amargasaurus - Victoria Gate

The ground-breaking project which aims to safely support the city’s recovery from Covid-19 and boost the high street is being led by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District).

The never-before-seen combination of partners includes Child Friendly Leeds, Leeds City Council, Leeds Corn Exchange, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds Station, Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre, The Core, The Light, Trinity Kitchen, Trinity Leeds and Victoria Leeds, who are all joining forces on the same event for the first time.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “It is incredible to see so many partners joining forces on a scale never before seen in the city to create an event experience of Jurassic proportions. By creating something visitors to Leeds city centre can experience over a long period of time and spread out across our stunning city, it means every part of Leeds can benefit while remaining Covid safe.

“There’s a huge amount of excitement building around this free event, so it will be great for the public to see these beasts installed first-hand at iconic Leeds locations. It will encourage people to not only venture back into the city centre, but to explore places they may never have been before and that’s the added appeal of this event.”

A pop up dino shop has already opened its doors and cages to the public inside Trinity Leeds where visitors can also experience a paid for T-Rex ride. And explorers in the Merrion Centre will have the chance to saddle up on a triceratops ride too when the event launches.

Free paper maps that can be stamped after visiting each location and a digital version via a free app with chances to win prizes will all be available to visitors at all dino locations.

For full event details visit: www.leedsjurassictrail.co.uk .

*****************************