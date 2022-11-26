Garforth Working Men's Club, once named by a national newspaper as Britain's best, say they have been deluged with worried drinkers eager to know if the shutters are coming down for good.

The six-strong committee at the Barleyhill Road club have even taken a call from the CIU (Club and Institute Union) - the industry's overseeing federation - concerned about closure.

Helen Butterfield, the club's assistant secretary, told the Post: "There are rumours that we are shutting and we're not.

Garforth WMC president Tony Fisher with assistant secretary Helen Butterfield, who want to stamp out persistent rumours of closure.

"Our members are asking us why we're shutting, we've had a quite a few people. It's been on Facebook, we've had people text us, we've even had the CIU contacting us, wanting to know why.

"It's upsetting because there are just six of us on our committee and we are bending over backwards to do everything we can to keep it all going."

While reassuring regular punters is one issue, the cancellations caused by the unhelpful hearsay are more concerning.

Four acts - a staple part of clubland culture - recently cancelled their upcoming performances as a result.

The club, which has been running since 1907, still has around 800 members.

The committee says these entertainment evenings can each generate as much as £1,000 in takings behind the bar.

They have been busy trying to find new acts for the vacant slots, while the calendar is already filling up for next year.

But as vital as bar takings are, it is just one element of revenue for the club.

The tap room may not be packed with drinkers seven nights a week, but like many clubs hit by harder times, they have been forced to diversify with local groups, clubs and societies taking over the function room every night of the week.

Assistant secretary Helen Butterfield and member Rachel Mason.

The likes of Slimming World, fitness classes, choir practices and the University of the Third Age are regulars.

"We are open seven days a week, and there's something on every day in here," added Helen.

"People look through the window and see how many people are in the tap room, but they don't realise what we have going on."

Garforth WMC made national headlines in 2015 after being crowned Traditional Club of the Year by the Daily Mirror, but has still faced challenging times.

The 2007 smoking ban hit the industry hard, along with continuous price hikes for entertainment acts and beer prices - although patrons and committee members are quick to point out that they still undercut most pubs.

Like all businesses, the pandemic put a tremendous strain on the club which was founded in 1907.

Recovery has been slow and the committee admit some regulars are still yet to return, but the signed-up membership numbers continue to climb in the right direction with around 800 still forking out for an annual subscription.

"We just want to stop these rumours, and we will be open as long as our members support us," added Helen.

"Like everybody, it can be a struggle but we are ticking over.