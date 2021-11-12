Monday will see the start of a mass roll out across Leeds and West Yorkshire with 500 licensed premises signed up but what is the scheme and how does it work?

How it started

500 venues across Leeds and West Yorkshire have already signed up to the scheme with it hoped that more will join. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Ask for Angela" was originally first developed by Lincolnshire County Council before being adopted by the Metropolitan Police in 2016.

The scheme is named in memory of Angela Crompton, a woman who was abused and killed by her husband in 2012.

How it works

The concept allows for women and girls to ask bar staff for help if they begin to feel uncomfortable or unsafe in a venue.

By asking for Angela they alert staff to their situation and the staff will respond accordingly which could include helping reunite the individual with a group of friends or out of the venue and into a waiting taxi.

How to know a venue is signed up

All venues signed up to the scheme will have a very visible presence with posters adorned across venues.

This will include windows and doorways to ensure customers know the scheme is in place before entering.

How will staff in venues help

Staff in signed up venues will all be specially trained in how best to deal with any incidents.

All action taken will be without judgement, fuss and as discreetly as possible.

Launched as part of the Safer Leeds campaign, the scheme will run from Monday through to the Christmas period.