Ashton Crescent incident: Tragedy as four-year-old girl dies after being found unconscious in Wakefield
Police have confirmed the tragic death of a four-year-old girl in Wakefield last night.
Officers were called at 8.15pm by paramedics to an address in Ashton Crescent in Carlton where the young girl was found unconscious and not breathing.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood.
"We ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”