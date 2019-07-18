Asbestos found in 95 primary schools in Leeds

More than 40 per cent of primary school buildings in Leeds contain asbestos, figures show.

Charity Mesothelioma UK has urged education authorities to “take responsibility and rid our buildings of this cancer-causing substance”. A Freedom of Information request to Leeds City Council revealed that 95 state primary schools contain asbestos - 43 per cent of the area’s schools. Research by law firm Stephensons found that the potentially deadly material is present in more than 5,000 English primary schools. Asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999, but was routinely used to construct school buildings between 1940 and 1970.

Any damage to these older buildings can release fibres into the air, which can cause life-threatening illnesses if inhaled.

Liz Darlison, from Mesothelioma UK, said: “There is no safe level of asbestos exposure, and we should be doing much more to protect people, particularly children. The time from exposure to developing the disease can take several decades, which is why the level of concern is perhaps not fully appreciated. As a nation, we must take responsibility and rid our buildings of this cancer-causing substance, for the sake of our children, their children, and every generation in the future.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “Since the dangers of asbestos became clear, successive governments have, over many years, made a concerted and sustained effort to address the issue. As a result, mortality rates in mesothelioma are expected to decline from the next decade.”