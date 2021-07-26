Artists stage new free exhibition at Leeds City Museum

Marek Romaniszyn, assistant community curator with the Mixed Notes exhibition in the community corridor at Leeds City Museum. Picture: Tony Johnson

Work by Leeds-based art collective Mixed Notes - which is made up of artists Conrad Cookson, Mama Crone and Pamela Crowe - are currently on show at the museum on Millennium Square.

The exhibition includes writing, photography, installations and drawings.

It is themed around the Leeds City Museum's collections and the 'impulse to collect' as the artists explore their own personal stories and lives as Leeds residents.

Conrad Cookson explores collecting and displaying through his photographic works.

Conrad said: “When I began work on this project I had intended to use the museum’s collection as a starting point but with no access I decided to look at some of the many things that I have collected over the years.

"I challenged myself to give special attention to some of the smallest overlooked and insignificant items which ultimately became the theme for my pieces."

Mama Crone, of north Leeds, looked at artefacts from the museum's Ancient World Gallery before producing her works.

She said: "My work is a response to two items in the ancient galleries collection at Leeds City Museum, challenging perceptions of feminism in Leeds contemporary society."

Mama said she has also made a video of herself drawing the work.

The video includes her mistakes as she wants to "demystify the art of creating" and show that anyone can have a go.

The exhibition also features work by Pamela Crowe, an artist and writer working with text, photography and video.

Pamela's autobiographical work features four photographs accompanied by four poems.

Pamela said: "Just as every object in a museum represents the people once connected with it - whether a child's toy or a Leeds Rhino shirt - Mixed Notes collective's work uses photography, text and drawing to tell three personal stories with humour, honesty and courage."

The artists' works went on show in the community corridor at Leeds City Museum from July 20.

The free exhibition will be on for the next three months.

Leeds City Museum is also inviting people to experience a land of myths and legends during the summer holidays.

From July 29 to September 3 the museum is inviting people to pick up or download a trail to explore marvellous magical myth stories from different cultures around the world.

A Leeds City Museum spokesperson said: "Things are a little different this summer, so for many events you will need to pre-book a free ticket.

"You don’t need a ticket to visit the Museum but please check our visit page and social media for the most up to date information before you come."

The museum is closed on Mondays but open every other day in the week.