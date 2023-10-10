Armouries Drive Leeds: Heroic member of public rescues woman who fell in Leeds city centre canal
A heroic member of the public has rescued a woman who is reported to have fallen in the canal in Leeds city centre.
Emergency services responded to reports of a woman in the canal on Armouries Drive, Leeds at around 10.43pm yesterday evening (Monday, October 9).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Full water rescue attendance were sent and on arrival crews confirmed one female had been rescued from the water by a member of the public prior to the arrival of the fire service using the throwline adjacent to the canal.
“The casualty was administered first aid by the fire service before being placed in the care of ambulance crews.”