Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Armouries Drive Leeds: Heroic member of public rescues woman who fell in Leeds city centre canal

A heroic member of the public has rescued a woman who is reported to have fallen in the canal in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to reports of a woman in the canal on Armouries Drive, Leeds at around 10.43pm yesterday evening (Monday, October 9).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Full water rescue attendance were sent and on arrival crews confirmed one female had been rescued from the water by a member of the public prior to the arrival of the fire service using the throwline adjacent to the canal.

“The casualty was administered first aid by the fire service before being placed in the care of ambulance crews.”

Related topics:LeedsEmergency services