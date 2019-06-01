Armley Parkrun suspended after runner collapses on course

A runner has been taken to hospital after collapsing during a Leeds Parkrun event.

The Armley branch of the weekly 5k was halted on Saturday morning. Yorkshire Evening Post understands that a man who was running collapsed midway through the event.

A woman who was running the Parkrun said she saw a man was being attended after collapsing and that first aiders "had to perform CPR" on him.

"The run was best part in when the man collapsed", she said.

Organisers for the ParkRun were unavailable for comment but wrote on their Facebook page that pictures from this weekend's run would not be published as usual.

One runner commented saying: "Stopping the run was the right thing to do. My thoughts are with everyone affected and I hope for a good outcome. The marshalls reacted quickly and did everything they could."

The event, which is held every Saturday at 9am at Armley Park, was suspended.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed a patient had been taken to hospital.

The spokeswoman said: "We were called to Armley Park at 9.17am on Saturday to reports a person collapsed. We sent two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance and conveyed one patient to Leeds General Infirmary."