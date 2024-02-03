Armley Community Homes: Plans to build 34 homes in deprived Leeds area revealed as community aims to raise £500K
A community home campaign in Leeds have had a boost after Leeds City Council invest £300,000 to support their community share offer.
Leeds Community Homes, who in September last year launched their campaign Armley Community Homes, has now reached the minimum amount needed to build 34 new affordable and energy efficient homes off Mistress Lane in Armley.
The community share offer seeks to raise £500,000 to help the campaign build high-quality homes on an affordable and sustainable model that will supply "desperately needed" homes on currently derelict land.
According to the campaign, the need for decent, affordable new homes in Armley are considerable. The new homes will be a mix of flats and family houses for rent and sale insulated to a high standard also including solar panels.
A recent investors said: “It’s a really great opportunity to make an ethical investment that actually helps families get affordable homes that are really needed in Armley….it’s a win win!”
Jimm Reed, Director of Leeds Community Homes said: “We have the opportunity to make a real difference in Armley with this project and to create 34 high quality, affordable homes. We are now building on our successful acquisition of affordable homes at Climate Innovation District, which was made possible through the patient investment of over two hundred individual investors in our first offer.
"Community investment also made possible the success of the amazing Chaco scheme in Chapeltown last year.