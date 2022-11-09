News you can trust since 1890
Armley Canal Road: What remains of Leeds train station that refused to die

Armley Canal Road station occupies an unusual place in Leeds history.

By Richard Beecham
17 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 11:58am

First opened in 1846 as part of the Leeds and Bradford Railway, the station served passengers travelling between Shipley and Leeds. The station was decommissioned by the government in 1965, following the Dr Beeching report, which led to a widespread closing of many local stations across the country.

But, unlike many of the other stations that closed in the mid-20th century, Armley Canal Road’s station house remains fully in tact today, having more recently been used as offices. We take a look at the remains of one of Leeds’s best-preserved decommissioned station houses.

The station has seen better days before its closure in 1965, but its main station house remains standing.

Photo: Richard Beecham/Leodis

2. Standing firm

Traces of the station’s platforms are now few and far between, but the impressive red-brick station house remains standing.

Photo: Richard Beecham

3. Over the top

The station was famous for having two sets of platforms, set at either side of the Canal Road Bridge, which ran overhead.

Photo: Richard Beecham

4. Back in the day

The railway was then taken over by the Midland, then the London Midland and Scottish Railway in 1923. Finally, it became part of Eastern Region of British Railways during nationalisation in 1948. The station closed in 1965 as a result of the Beeching report. (Pic: By kind permission of Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net)

Photo: Leodis

