Armley Canal Road: What remains of Leeds train station that refused to die
Armley Canal Road station occupies an unusual place in Leeds history.
First opened in 1846 as part of the Leeds and Bradford Railway, the station served passengers travelling between Shipley and Leeds. The station was decommissioned by the government in 1965, following the Dr Beeching report, which led to a widespread closing of many local stations across the country.
But, unlike many of the other stations that closed in the mid-20th century, Armley Canal Road’s station house remains fully in tact today, having more recently been used as offices. We take a look at the remains of one of Leeds’s best-preserved decommissioned station houses.