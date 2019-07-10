Arcade Club Leeds - Everything you need to know

It is the vintage amusement arcade which has taken Leeds by storm.

Arcade Club Leeds has created a buzz among the cirty's gaming community since opening in May in part of the former Star and Garter pub site in Kirkstall.

The arcade, features a café/bar and retail area, and will boast around 250 vintage video games ranging from Space Invaders and Pac Man through to Super Mario.

What are the opening hours of Arcade Club Leeds?

Thursday 6pm-11pm (adults only)

Friday 6pm- 12am (adults only)

Saturday 11am-11pm

Sunday 11am-8pm

(All ages welcome, children must be supervised by an adult at all times )

What is the cost of a session at Arcade Club?

£16 for adults

£8 for children (15 and under)

What is the address of Arcade Club Leeds?

Unit 3, Abbey Retail Park, Savins Mill Way, Leeds, LS5 3RP

Is Arcade Club Leeds hosting any gaming events?

Arcade Club's first Dance Dance Revolution (DDR) tournament is coming to Leeds on Saturday August 24.

The tournament will be played on the DDR JP Black LCD cabinet and the qualifier songs are: My Only Shining Star ESP 9; AM-3P ESP 11; Mind Parasite ESP 13; Xepher CSP 15; Fascination MaxX ESP 17

Seeding and tier will be determined by cumulative EX score over these five songs (lower tier players are not expected to play the harder songs but they will be taken into account for seeding). Registration and entry payment details will be released shortly.

The current format is expected to be double elimination restricted to 64 participants overall. Tiers are likely to be 9-14 and 14-19 for lower and higher respectively. (If there is sufficient interest in a lower 7-11 tier, this may be run depending on numbers and interest, but may be a side tournament for Sunday).

Song selections in matchups will be done by Random Card draw with players choosing to grace and veto songs from the draw. Players will be called to do their card draw during the first song of the previous match.