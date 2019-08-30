Apartments taking shape in old Leeds cinema

A former cinema in west Leeds is being transformed into 17 plush apartments that will open next year.

Designs by local architects Brewster Bye will see the much-loved Pavilion Cinema building restored to its former glory to offer up much-needed housing within commuting distance of Leeds city centre.

Pavilion Court apartments on Town Street will open on the 100th anniversary of the original cinema, that could seat 644 people in its day.

Chris Austin, from Brewster Bye said: “Pavilion Court will be redeveloped in sympathy to the building’s original façade. Its art deco styled entrance, which will be maintained and improved, completely hides that these apartments will boast some of the most advanced technology in the area, as each one will have the option to have total home automation.”