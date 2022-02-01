Anticipation reaches fever pitch for brand new Armley play park as work underway

The site of the playground has moved from near the entrance of the park to behind the football fields.

Work on the park got underway in October 2021 and is expected to be completed in early 2022.

The park is due to be completed in early 2022.

In the meantime, the council has installed a play trail next to the existing park for children to access.

Councillors and the 'Friends of Armley and Gotts Park' have fought for a new park due to the decaying old equipment in the existing playground.

Equipment in the new playground is set to include a zip wire, play boulders and a platform to appreciate the views across the city from the height of the park.

Pictures taken by the YEP on Tuesday (February 1) show work on the park well underway.

The play boulders have been installed, while frames for swings and the zip wire are also in place.

Armley councillor Lou Cunningham - who has been involved with securing the new park for years - said she was planning an official opening celebration for when the park is complete.

"It looks amazing", she told the YEP.

"We are delighted with the progress of the playpark.

"We are communicating closely with the contractors, park department and the Friends of Armley and Gotts Park and hope to be able to release the opening date very soon!

"We are working behind the scenes to plan an official opening celebration too."

Residents of Armley have also taken to social media with excitement as the developments continue.

Eleanor Thomson said: "It looked amazing when we walked past at the weekend!"

Moira Corcoran added: "Can't wait to take our grandson when it's finished."

