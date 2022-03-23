Animal service rescues swans found coated in vegetable oil from River Aire outside Royal Armouries
Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital has rescued swans found coated in vegetable oil near the Royal Armouries in Leeds.
In a social media post, the hospital said a number of swans had been rescued in the last 24 hours, found with a coating of vegetable oil on the River Aire.
The service said they suspected the oil had been "carelessly discarded".
When contaminated, swans can lose the waterproof quality of their feathers.
The birds will be washed in the coming days before being returned to the wild, the hospital said.
