In a social media post, the hospital said a number of swans had been rescued in the last 24 hours, found with a coating of vegetable oil on the River Aire.

The service said they suspected the oil had been "carelessly discarded".

Animal service rescues swans found coated in vegetable oil from River Aire outside Royal Armouries

When contaminated, swans can lose the waterproof quality of their feathers.

The birds will be washed in the coming days before being returned to the wild, the hospital said.

Their post read: "We have rescued a few swans over the last 24 hours, found with a coating of vegetable oil on the River Aire near the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

"We suspected the oil has been carelessly discarded, which effects the waterproof quality of feathers when contaminated.

"These birds will be washed in the coming days, and returned to the wild once fully waterproof again."