Paul Wilkes, also known by his stage name Wilko Wilkes, is an alternative rapper, penning and producing his own songs while working full-time at Leeds City Council. The 35-year-old’s music journey began as a child, playing piano and studying music theory to grade three, but it was only in 2019 that Paul began to take an interest in music as a career.

His songs are heavily inspired from his own personal life and many songs speak of depression and anxiety, something the rapper said has been “ongoing struggle” in his life. He added: “I've been able to kind of use music as a form of therapy.

“It definitely helps me to have something like a pursuit that I can work on and see myself progress with. I used to try a lot of things but I just give up after a couple of weeks, whereas it has been about four years now and there's no sign of giving up anytime soon. I just get more and more into it as time goes on.”

Paul Wilkes, also known as Wilko Wilkes, performing on stage. Photo: Mike Hamp

His first show was held in 2021 at the Bradford Buskival. Despite the nerves he felt going on stage that night, Paul said the experience kept him wanting to continue with his craft.

He said: “I love it. It's a time where I don't really think about anything else other than just getting my words out and sort of living in the moment, so it's nice. It's very freeing. I don’t really think about my mental health or my problems or all the stuff I've got to do anything like that.”

Wilko has since taken the stage at numerous gigs and festivals, also supporting Arrested Development and Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer at a few. Last year, he released his debut album Life Is Not A Rehearsal.

What has proved a lifeline for the rapper and helped him progress in his personal life and music career is regularly visiting Andy’s Man Club as well as taking up therapy. He joined the men’s mental health charity close about three years ago with the hope of wanting to stop “repeating destructive patterns of behaviour.”

Paul Wilkes, centre, at an event held at Leeds Central Library called Sound it Out about music and mental health. Photo: Leeds Libraries

Paul added: “It's been a great support to me and I've seen so many of the guys there that have inspired me and given me good role models, as well as just get being able to get stuff off my own chest has been massively helpful.”

Following his mental health journey, which Paul said is much better now, he was approached to head the new Andy’s Man Club venue in Pudsey, opening on June 5 at the G&H Group. He said: “It's an honour to be asked but it's not about me, I'll just be one of a team.

"I think it's about having another place where every Monday, guys can come down and speak to someone about how they're feeling but no cost, no registration or anything like that. It's very anonymous and it's very confidential and I think it'd be great for the men in Pudsey to have this resource.”

He added: “It’s just something that men need a lot. I think a lot of men do just bury their problems because they think they can sort it out themselves or they don't want to be a burden to their friends or they don't want to drag their problems to their partners door. But I think there's a message there that needs to get out is that it's not being a burden.”

Alongside full-time job, being a rapper and an advocate for mental health, Paul Wilkes hosts rap workshops with children in schools and community groups to give them a chance to be able to express themselves through creative writing and performance. Pictured is Rap for Good workshop at at Musicular Instrumental in Bradford. Photo: Mon Slattery

Paul has seen his some of his own friends take their own lives and wants to create an environment that encourages people to talk about their feelings and be vulnerable. He added: “I tell people, quite a lot to actually, talk to your partner because it's helpful for them to know what's going on in your head. And it's helpful for them to be able to care for you.

"You need to let yourself be a little bit more vulnerable and let them care for you, rather than holding it all in and making yourself worse because you're worried about being a burden because that's not good for anyone.”