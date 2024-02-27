Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Anastacia Cacciattolo: Police in Leeds renew appeal to find woman reported missing from Harehills a week ago

Police have re-issued an appeal to find a Leeds woman who has been missing for over a week.
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anastacia Cacciattolo, 27, was reported missing from the Harehills area on February 18.

West Yorkshire Police say that there were confirmed sightings of her in the Morley area and at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday (Feb 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are continued concerns for her welfare and officers are appealing for information from the public to help find her.

Anastacia Cacciattolo was reported missing on February 18. Photo: WYPAnastacia Cacciattolo was reported missing on February 18. Photo: WYP
Anastacia Cacciattolo was reported missing on February 18. Photo: WYP

Sign up for our free newsletters now

She is described as slim with brown hair with blonde tips and was still wearing the same clothing during the sightings on Saturday - a black hoody, pink pyjama bottoms and black flip flops (as pictured).

Anyone who has seen Anastacia or who has any information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1600 of February 18 or go online.

Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping CentreWest Yorkshire Police