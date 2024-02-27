Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anastacia Cacciattolo, 27, was reported missing from the Harehills area on February 18.

West Yorkshire Police say that there were confirmed sightings of her in the Morley area and at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday (Feb 24).

There are continued concerns for her welfare and officers are appealing for information from the public to help find her.

Anastacia Cacciattolo was reported missing on February 18. Photo: WYP

She is described as slim with brown hair with blonde tips and was still wearing the same clothing during the sightings on Saturday - a black hoody, pink pyjama bottoms and black flip flops (as pictured).