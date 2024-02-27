Anastacia Cacciattolo: Police in Leeds renew appeal to find woman reported missing from Harehills a week ago
Anastacia Cacciattolo, 27, was reported missing from the Harehills area on February 18.
West Yorkshire Police say that there were confirmed sightings of her in the Morley area and at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Saturday (Feb 24).
There are continued concerns for her welfare and officers are appealing for information from the public to help find her.
She is described as slim with brown hair with blonde tips and was still wearing the same clothing during the sightings on Saturday - a black hoody, pink pyjama bottoms and black flip flops (as pictured).
Anyone who has seen Anastacia or who has any information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1600 of February 18 or go online.