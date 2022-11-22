Freddy Civil, the younger brother of the singer's former lover Blake Fielder-Civil, died on April 26 last year after a heroin overdose, an inquest heard.

Jurors was were told how Freddy, 27, had absconded from a mental health hospital before checking into a £40-a-night B&B in Leeds, where he administered the fatal dose of drugs. Medics were called to the hotel, where Mr Civil was staying with a friend, and found him face down in just his underpants. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Fielder-Civil attended the inquest at Wakefield Coroners Court, which heard no external injuries were found on his brother’s body during a post-mortem examination. A pathologist told jurors he had “fatal levels of morphine” in his body that was from the injection of heroin. An internal examination found he had choked on his own vomit.

Blake Fielder-Civil, right, approaching the Coroners Office in Wakefield on the first day of the inquest into the death of his brother, Freddy Civil. Picture: Matthew Lofthouse/SWNS

Pathologist Lisa Barker told the court: “It was indicated as the lower end of the fatal range. It might be survived by someone who regularly took heroin, because they build up a tolerance, but it might even have overdosed a chronic user. It was in the fatal range, even for somebody with a history of taking heroin.”

The inquest heard Mr Civil, who was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, had been made subject to a hospital order by a judge after being sentenced to HMP Leeds for a crime that was not specified.

He had been detained under the Mental Health Act at Newton Lodge, a medium security unit in the grounds of Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield since the autumn of 2018. Jurors were told he had initially been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but that it was likely drug-induced rather than a mental disorder.

On the morning of his death, he had been escorted to an area of the hotel where patients can do their banking. He withdrew around £100 cash and bought a drink from a shop. But on his way back to his wing of the hospital, he gave the staff member escorting him the slip and ran out of the grounds of the unit.

The member of staff gave chase, but could not keep up and he was immediately reported missing to police. Later that night, police were called by the ambulance crew who found him unresponsive in his hotel room.

Detective Constable Charlotte Carroll told the court that Mr Civil’s friend, Dennis Lennon, had raised the alarm with hotel staff after Mr Civil injected himself with the drugs. The court heard Mr Lennon raced downstairs and told staff: “Ring an ambulance, I think he’s dead.”

When asked what had happened, Mr Lennon told staff: “He’s overdosed.” The court heard Mr Lennon was arrested and interviewed. He told police that he and Mr Civil had bought some beers earlier in the day and the pair agreed to meet up later after Mr Civil had been shopping.

Mr Lennon was later released as police had no reason to believe he had supplied the drugs to his friend.

Det Con Carroll told the court that Mr Lennon said he had been there to catch up with his old friend and he was concerned Mr Civil might be in trouble so wanted to keep an eye on him.

Mr Civil’s mum, Georgette Civil, had concerns over her son’s care at the unit, the court was told. In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, she said he had ballooned from 9st to 17st since being detained.

And she said he was only given an hour’s worth of exercise and activity per day, below the NHS recommendation of 25 hours of activity per week.

Her statement read: “Freddy raised a complaint of staff abuse and he needed two-to-one staffing. He was strip-searched by staff who made him perform squats while he was naked from the waist down. Staff also called him a paedophile.

“Freddy was moved around from ward to ward and this didn’t maximise his stability. Freddy was suffering from severe eczema and also suffered from alopecia.”

Mrs Civil told the court her son’s detention was due to end in June 2021 and he was making plans to open a barbershop with her help, as she was a retired hairdresser. But Dr Suraj Shenoy, consultant forensic psychologist at the hospital, said Mr Civil had become “frustrated” at being in hospital for so long.

The doctor said he believed Mr Civil would have been better suited to being treated for drug addiction at home. He told the court that Mr Civil “did not trust” a number of staff at the hospital and he expressed concerns that he would not be released.

Dr Shenoy told the court that Mr Civil had been moved to different wards after he had been able to buy drugs from other patients.

Back to Black singer Ms Winehouse died aged just 27 in 2011 of alcohol poisoning after a much publicised battle with drink and drug addiction. Mr Fielder-Civil previously admitted being the person who first gave her heroin.